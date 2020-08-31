Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and had a chance to enjoy the pleasant air mass that moved in, providing some relief from the stickiness.
Highs only managed the 60s and low 70s on Sunday, but it was a much needed break for the A/C. We also had a chance to dry out a bit after plenty of rain to end last week. Hopefully your lawn, garden, and/or field is greening up a bit!
Today & Tonight
Heading out the door this morning, you should have no weather worries! Temperatures are incredibly comfortable in the 50s and 60s with just a few passing clouds overhead. It should be a very nice start getting back into the routine, especially for any students heading to the bus stop for the first time in awhile.
With plenty of sunshine, we expect temperatures to take full advantage with a nice warm up into the middle 70s to around 80 this afternoon. Humidity? Non-existent today.
Anything you have going this evening should be just fine as well, with a partly to mostly sunny sky through sunset (8:12 PM). Find a reason to be outside!
Overnight, clouds will increase a bit as a cold front approaches from the west. There will be some showers moving in from the east ahead of that front as well, but whether or not they survive the trip will be a question. At the very least, they'll likely lose a bit of steam so we don't expect anything widespread or heavy. A small chance should suffice overnight.
Overnight lows will remain in the 50s and 60s into Tuesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
