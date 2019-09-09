Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend and wish you the best for a wonderful week ahead.
Sunday featured a few light showers around the area, which was well needed. More shower and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast this week, but today will consist of sunshine and clouds.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Although there are a few light showers around the area this morning, mainly for I-69, our temperatures are comfortable. Temperatures as you step out the door are in the 50s this morning.
This afternoon, temperatures for most will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s, with out coolest spots being near the lake-shore from a easterly wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Expect sun and clouds through the afternoon and evening hours, before clouds increase overnight.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s and lower 60s.
Towards daybreak tomorrow we will have some showers and thunderstorms. Get the umbrellas ready for Tuesday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
