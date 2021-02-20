Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you are getting your weekend off to a great start.
Today
Today is looking to be a splendid day with high temperatures getting up into the upper 20s. We'll have a good amount of sun with partly to mostly sunny skies! Some areas along US-127 and in Alcona and Iosco counties have the potential for spotty lake effect snow showers, but any would be pretty minor.
Winds will be more tame out of the west northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunday will start off dry, just with more cloud cover than Saturday. We'll have mostly cloudy skies after your lunch time. Daytime highs will be in the low 30s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 at times. Then, all eyes will be on the system headed our way for the evening hours.
This system will come into our western and southwestern counties first. We'll start off with snow on Sunday evening, but we're keeping our eyes on the potential for some mixing early Monday.
As for snow totals, the data still does not agree well at the moment. It will mainly depend on the timing of the storm, but also on if we have that shift to a wintry mix, or even rain. Overall, we're expecting several inches of snow, but we'll keep you updated as more data becomes available.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
