Good Saturday evening! We hope you've had a great start to the weekend.
We couldn't ask for much better as we work through the last weekend of the summer season. Temperatures have been right around average in the 70s, with plenty of sun. More of the same is expected on Sunday.
But enjoy this gorgeous weather while we have it. We're in for what looks like a soggy few days as we approach the arrival of fall on Wednesday.
This Evening & Overnight
Any plans outdoors this evening should be just fine with mostly clear skies and that will last into the overnight as well. For outdoor plans tonight, expect a sunset around 7:40 PM.
With little cloud cover and light wind if any, overnight lows should settle in the 40s and 50s by Sunday morning.
Sunday
Sunny skies are expected from start to finish on Sunday, with highs expected to warm up into the middle 70s to low 80s for the afternoon.
If you want to take advantage on Sunday evening, you should be just fine, too. Skies will remain clear through the first half of the night, before clouds starts increasing into Monday morning.
Overnight lows will be a bit warmer with the late clouds, mostly in the 50s.
Rain Returns Monday & Tuesday
Some sunshine may remain possible on Monday morning, but clouds should gradually take over through the day. Despite the increase in clouds, current data seems to suggest most of the afternoon before 5 PM should be dry, outside of anything isolated that may develop.
Chances will only increase into the late evening and overnight as a cold front approaches from the west and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico surges northward.
Shower and thunderstorms will continue to be possible through the day on Tuesday, with locally heavy rain possible. Luckily, we'll have been on a dry stretch before this chance for rain, so we should be able to manage okay in most areas. But localized flooding can't be ruled out, so be sure to check your sump pumps and those types of things before we get there.
It's too early to be too specific on rainfall totals, but totals from Monday evening through 8 AM Wednesday could land between 1-2" in spots. Use the current map for a general overview, and know these numbers will fluctuate.
With plenty of wind shear available, severe weather won't be impossible, but with plenty of clouds through the day on Tuesday, instability (fuel for strong storms) will be a bit more limited than if we had sunshine. We'll keep our eyes on it as we get closer.
Plan for highs to get much cooler on Wednesday behind Tuesday's cold front, with a stretch of 60s to close out the middle and end of next week.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.