Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a wonderful weekend.
While we had a few thunderstorms around the region Saturday, tonight will have a chance to dry out. Although, with the leftover moisture we have a chance for fog to develop tonight into Sunday morning.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Any leftover storms and showers will wind down after midnight. Then clouds will start to decrease. We will be under a partly cloudy sky overnight.
Be aware of patchy fog developing tonight lasting for the morning hours. Some fog could be locally dense, so plan accordingly.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.
Sunday
If you're traveling early on Sunday morning, keep an eye out for any fog. Fog will last for the morning hours, burning off by late morning at the latest.
Once fog clears, we should gradually see our skies get brighter with another mostly sunny afternoon ahead of us.
High temperatures on Sunday will climb into the 70s and lower 80s across the region.
Once again for Sunday afternoon we have the possibility of an isolated shower or thunderstorms developing.
