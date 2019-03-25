Enjoy the end-to-end sunshine on Monday? Good, because you'll get to keep enjoying it for a few more days to come!
Overnight
Clear skies will come at the cost of some chilly temperatures overnight. High pressure settling in from he northern Plain will diminish Monday's winds, but we'll still see readings dip into the upper teens and low 20s.
Tuesday
Another day of abundant sunshine will carry on throughout the day on Tuesday. High Pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern for the Great Lakes.
Highs will be a touch warmer; looking to reach into the low to mid 40s for most. Still stay cooler along the lakeshore where highs could struggle to break 40. Good news is light look to stay generally light.
Sunshine and clear skies will once again take us into Tuesday evening until sunset around 7:55 PM. Lows into Tuesday night will once again down down into the 20s.
