Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great week so far.
We had a cooler night with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, now we are going to experience that summer heat once again today. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated.
We break down your forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky condition. It's going to be a beautiful day with all the sunshine. Make sure to grab the sunglasses. However, a few pop-up showers will be possible starting this afternoon, but the chance is low. Most of us should stay precipitation-free today.
Temperatures today will climb into the upper 70s and the lower 80s. Winds today will be sustained at 5 to 10 mph from the north.
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected this evening with temperatures at this point dropping through the 70s.
Tonight temperatures will land in the upper 50s and lower 60s for overnight lows.
Have a great day!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
