Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
We couldn't have asked for much better weather wise on Monday and it appears we're in for more of the same for much of this week. Don't expect much change through the end of the workweek beyond our temperatures, which is a good thing this time around!
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door this morning, plan for temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies are fairly clear as well, so no weather troubles should get in your way as you make that morning drive.
Sunshine will control our skies from start to finish again today, leading to a sizable warm up into the afternoon. This afternoon, the lower and middle 80s are your expected destination for our Tuesday high temperatures. With lake breezes developing, those right along the water may be stuck in the 70s.
More of the same will be in store this evening if you want to take advantage of the fresh air after work. Our weather will be nothing short of beautiful by June standards, with 70s and 80s before the sun goes down.
Skies stay clear overnight into Wednesday morning with overnight lows settling in the lower to upper 50s.
