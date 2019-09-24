Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a decent first day of fall with comfortable temperatures and just enough sunshine to enjoy, poking through the clouds from time to time. It was definitely nice to get rid of the humidity!
As for your Tuesday, we'll take all that was good from yesterday and put it right into today. Expect a winner of a day!
Today & Tonight
The first thing you'll notice when you step out the door this morning is the significant temperature drop. Yesterday we started in the 60s for the early morning drives, but today we're in the 50s just about everywhere.
There is a bit of patchy fog here and there as well.
That drop of 10-20 degrees compared to this time yesterday morning will be an adjustment this morning, but we should make up for it this afternoon as highs jump into the lower and middle 70s.
Those highs will be achieved under abundant sunshine and that will carry us through the entire day today with just a few passing clouds from time to time.
We'll keep that going this evening and early overnight before gradually starting to build some cloud cover overnight. Lows will settle into the middle and upper 50s.
Wednesday
While we may get through the Wake Up commutes (4-7 AM) dry for most locations, showers will be approaching from the west and chances will increases as the morning goes along. Areas farther to the north and west will have the best chance for any showers before 7 AM.
We're not expecting any severe weather as this front passes through and even thunder will be hard to come by as it passes through.
Gusty southwesterly winds will be the main impact beyond any rain with sustained winds around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts near 30-35 miles per hour on the table.
Highs should reach into 70s again on Wednesday and humidity values will remain tolerable, despite moisture increasing ahead of the front.
