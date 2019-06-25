Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
While the afternoon should remain dry, there is a chance that rain showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will return in your area later on this evening.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
With plenty of sunshine today, we expect high temperatures will jump into the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. It will be breezy with a west wind sustained at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Rain chances will return later this evening. Not everyone will receive rain, but a few scattered storms will be possible.
While the severe threat looks low, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk for severe weather for parts of Mid-Michigan. If any storms do become severe, hail and gusty winds are the main threats.
Rain showers should wind down before the morning commute Wednesday.
Overnight low temperatures will remain mild, with lower and middle 60s expected by tomorrow morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
