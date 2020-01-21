Good Tuesday Evening Mid-Michigan! We hope it has been a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful night ahead.
It has been another chilly day with high temperatures in the middle and upper 20s for most, but at least we had the sunshine.
Tonight our temperatures will drop into the teens once again.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
For the evening hours tonight, clouds will start to move in slightly. Still giving us a partly cloudy sky, and temperatures will fall through the 20s. Make sure sure to dress appropriately because it will feel a little cooler thanks to a southwesterly wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy sky conditions will continue overnight, with our temperatures dropping once again in the teens. However, this time it will be in the middle to upper teens.
If you are wanting "warmer" temperatures to return, just wait until the second half of the work week and the weekend. Check out the temperature trend picture below, or click on the First Warn 5 7-Day forecast below.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
