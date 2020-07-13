Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week.
It has been a pleasant Monday around the region with a good mix of sun and clouds and temperatures for most in the 80s.
We break down your overnight and Tuesday forecast below.
Tonight
It will be a quiet weather night around the Great Lakes State with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will continue to clear out overnight leaving us with a partly cloudy/mostly clear sky.
Tuesday
Another beautiful day is expected Tuesday. Expect a partly cloudy to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures Tuesday will start in the 60s for the morning hours, climbing back into the 80s by the afternoon.
Winds will be out of the southwest sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday evening you'll need the sunglasses especially for the evening commute home. Sunshine will stick around, with temperatures falling through the 70s.
Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, temperatures will bottom out in the middle to upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.
