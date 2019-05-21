Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope it's a wonderful week ahead.
It has been a beautiful day with sunshine and mild temperatures. Warmer temperatures with rain chances however are on the way.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
We had beautiful sunshine for the first half of the day, now as we head towards the evening hours clouds will begin to filter in.
Rain and thunderstorms are to our southwest and it should stay that way for the evening hours. It's not until we get into the overnight period that we have shower and storm chances increase across Mid-Michigan. That shower and storm chance will continue for tomorrow morning's commute.
Overnight low temperatures won't be quite as chilly on Wednesday morning, with plenty of 40s and 50s expected.
