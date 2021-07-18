Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the second day of your weekend is getting off to a good start! We have an abundance of sunshine starting off this morning, which will carry through the daytime just like yesterday. Overall, a nice forecast!
Today
Sunny skies will give way to a couple of fair weather clouds this afternoon, but temperatures today as a whole will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday. The wind will remain light out of the northwest around 5 to 8 mph.
Given the heating today, there is a possibility of a lake breeze sprinkle or shower to form. The best chance is along the lakeshore on the north side of the Bay. This is a very low-end chance, especially given the fact that high pressure (which is responsible for this nice weather) is situated directly over the Lower Peninsula. This won't be enough to cancel any outdoor plans, so still enjoy the fantastic weather today!
Tonight
That high pressure will still hold influence into the overnight keeping skies clear once again. Lows will be a touch warmer than Saturday night settling to the lower 60s. Quiet conditions are also expected again as a northwest wind will persist at only around 3 to 6 mph.
Monday
How about we do mostly sunny skies for a third day in a row Monday! High pressure will still be holding some influence, so our weather will still remain quiet. Just like Sunday, there is a possibility for a lake breeze sprinkle or shower to spark in the afternoon when our heating is at its peak, but it will not be enough to warrant the cancellation of any plans. Highs Monday will also be warm in the upper 80s near 90 with a light northwest wind at 5 to 8 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.