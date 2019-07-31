Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week up to this point and welcome you to the second half.
It was pleasant on Tuesday and the weather looks better from here as we kick off another dry and sunny stretch to close out the month of July and welcome August tomorrow.
Rain chances look slim and temperatures will be quite pleasant for the next few days, so be sure to enjoy it!
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Despite the cool start, expect our generous amounts of sunshine to warm us up fast into generally the middle and upper 70s this afternoon. We'll be a touch cooler than we have the last few days, but it will feel much more pleasant.
Sunshine rolls on through the late afternoon and evening, with just a few fair weather clouds possible. Temperatures will fall through the 70s this evening, keeping any plans tonight on the comfortable side.
With skies remaining mostly clear overnight, in conjunction with a light northeasterly breeze, expect a cool night in the 40s and 50s as we work toward Thursday morning's commute.
