Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far.
Sunny skies will be sticking around for today and tomorrow. Plus, we have a warm-up this week as well.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening temperatures will continue to drop through the 50s and 40s, along with a northwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
Our sky conditions will remain clear through this evening, making for a pleasant night to get outdoors for a little bit.
However, because of the lack of cloud cover temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and lower 30s. Plan for another chilly night with frost/freeze concerns once again.
Stay warm, everyone!
