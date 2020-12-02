Good Wednesday morning! We hope it's been a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
After a chilly start to the week, and a snowy start for some, things appear to be quieting down a bit for Wednesday. We did manage to see some sun in some areas to end yesterday as well, but if you missed out, don't worry! More is on the way for today.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, plan for chilly temperatures (it's December after all). We're in the 20s and 30s as we start the morning, with wind chills remaining in the teens and 20s. That northwesterly flow has lightened up compared to yesterday, but is still breezy around 10 to 20 miles per hour in spots.
With plenty of sunshine through the day, plan for a better warm up than we've seen the last few days. High temperatures this afternoon should settle nicely into the lower and middle 40s and the wind chills should be back in the 30s.
Speaking of that wind, the gusts won't be quite as strong as earlier this week and should top out around 20-25 miles per hour after the wind backs off a bit more this morning. Lakeshore Flood Warnings and Advisories will eventually expire a little later this morning, so we should also see conditions improve a bit there.
Going through this evening, plan for dry conditions and clear skies. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s after sunset.
Clouds will gradually start moving back in toward the Thursday morning commute, although we don't expect any wet weather to accompany those clouds in our area. Overnight lows will settle in the 20s and 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
