Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful Wednesday.
Although the wind kept a chill in the air at times on Tuesday, it was certainly nice to see the sun and have temperatures jump well into the 50s by the afternoon hours. We can expect more of the same today, so be sure to take advantage. Our next rain chance quickly returns on Thursday.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures remain chilly this morning with freeze warnings in place across the southern half of the TV5 viewing area. As you head out the door, plan for a mix of 20s and low 30s. Thankfully, winds are pretty light so most aren't seeing much of a wind chill.
Sunshine should control our skies through the day and despite a chilly start, temperatures should respond nicely into the afternoon. Expect highs mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s, with cooler values closer to the shoreline. Winds today will be out of the southeast around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Skies will gradually fill back in with cloud cover this evening, but we should remain dry through midnight. Temperatures should remain pleasant this evening in the 50s, before falling into the 40s for overnight lows.
Thursday
Rain chances will start to become possible as we move closer to daybreak on Thursday, so things may be wet for some as we start the morning drive tomorrow. No severe weather is expected through the morning, but you might hear some rumbles of thunder and heavy rain will be possible.
Showers will stick around for much of the morning, which is the time we expect rain to be at its most widespread. Chances will continue through the evening, but the coverage is expected to be more scattered.
Highs should manage to jump well into the 60s on Thursday despite the shower chances, so we'll at least keep the mild air around into the second half of the workweek.
While the chance is low, we'll need to keep an eye on the chance for stronger storms on Thursday evening. This is a conditional threat based on how well the atmosphere can "recover" after any morning rain.
Rainfall amounts from Thursday through 8 AM Friday morning will range from 0.50 to 1", from the Tri-Cities and parts of the Thumb southward, with lighter amounts farther to the north and east.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
