Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! Quiet weather is still in the cards for your Wednesday and most of your Thursday, but another round of rain is looking likely on Friday. That rain could be packing a little bit of a punch too. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Weather Alert
A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from 11:00AM to 8:00PM Thursday for the counties of ALCONA, ARENAC, CLARE, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON. More information is available under the weather alerts section of our website, right here.
Afternoon
Sunshine this afternoon will help elevate temperatures to the mid 70s, with upper 60s along the lakeshore in the Thumb thanks to an overall northerly wind flow. This is due to high pressure located over northern Wisconsin at this time. With dew points in the 40s, and even some dipping into the 30s, this warmth will feel very comfortable!
Any evening plans look great too. Get out there and enjoy it! Temperatures will begin dropping swiftly thanks to clear skies.
Tonight
Mostly clear will last through the overnight hours tonight with possibility of a passing cloud here-or-there. Lows will settle into the low 50s and upper 40s with those clear skies, and it will be calm with a northeast wind shifting to the southeast at 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday
Mostly clear and sunny conditions will continue for the first part of your Thursday, before clouds slowly build in during the afternoon and evening ahead of the Friday rain. That high pressure moves to the east, shifting our wind to the southwest. That southwest wind will aid in lifting temperatures into the mid 80s. There is an elevated fire danger Thursday combining warm and dry conditions.
Friday Rain Chances
Our next chance of rain is expected to roll in late Thursday night and continue into Friday as a cold front moves in from the west.
Showers will attempt to roll in as soon as Thursday night, but considering how dry we will have been for a few days by then, those showers will fight an uphill battle initially. Eventually, they will win out, but chances are better after midnight into Friday.
Rain may come in two waves on Friday as well, with a possible round in the morning ahead of the front, and another round in the afternoon and evening as the front passes through.
Depending on how things play out during the morning, the potential may be there for some strong to possibly severe storms during the second half of the day. It will likely depend on whether the atmosphere can "recover" enough and build up enough energy with the heating of the day for strong storms.
As always, we'll keep an eye on this forecast as we get closer. For now, it looks like a decent shot for rain, so we'll keep our fingers crossed it follows through for some areas that need it the most.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.