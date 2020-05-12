Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan!
It has been another beautiful day with sunshine and mild temperatures. Our next chance for rain will be tomorrow, and storms are also possible.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
It will be a pleasant evening, with temperatures dropping through the middle and lower 50s. Skies will remain clear for the early evening hours, with clouds rolling back in towards the overnight period.
Thursday
High temperatures Thursday will climb back into the upper 60s for most locations, but the day will feature rain and a few thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center does have some areas under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday. Stronger to even severe storms may develop during the evening hours Thursday. Stay with us here at TV5.
Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Friday morning will range from 0.50" to 1", from the Tri-Cities and parts of the Thumb southward, with lighter amounts farther north and east.
Stay warm, everyone!
