Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan!
We hope you’ve had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
Today will be beautiful with sunshine and warm temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly sunny skies to run through the entire day with high temperatures once again climbing into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s.
Winds for today will be a little breezy, sustained at 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the southwest direction.
This evening temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s before landing in the 60s for overnight low temperatures.
Mainly clear skies will continue tonight lasting for the Thursday morning commute.
