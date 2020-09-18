Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week. You're almost to the weekend and we hope that's great, too!
We've been on a nice run lately, and it was nice to finally see the blue skies return after getting rid of some of the wildfire smoke that plagued our skies earlier in the week. Temperatures were definitely a change of pace Thursday and that's a trend that will stick around through the weekend.
Not only are we in for some cool days, but chilly nights lie ahead bringing the threat for frost into the region the next few nights.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out this morning, plan for a chilly start with temperatures running in the 30s and 40s to start the day. A few passing clouds exist here and there, but skies are generally mostly clear. We shouldn't have anything related to the weather getting in your way on the morning drive.
Skies will feature plenty of sunshine once again today, but a few clouds will develop in the Thumb and in areas downwind of the Saginaw Bay today with a north northeasterly wind flow. Even with the clouds, sunshine should still poke through, so a partly to mostly sunny sky seems like a good call today
High temperatures will remain below average, with middle to upper 50s in most locations. Winds will be out of that north northeast direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.
Mostly sunny to mostly clear skies continue this evening and overnight, so it will be a beautiful evening to be outside. Winds will lighten up overnight, allowing lows to dip into the lower and middle 30s, potentially 20s in our coolest spots.
Frost advisories and freeze warnings will likely be issued once again, later today.
Saturday & Sunday
Temperatures will start chilly on Saturday, but have a good chance to warm up into the afternoon with sunshine expected from start to finish. Highs will be around the middle 50s to low 60s, improving on our Friday highs by a few degrees.
The threat for frost will exist in some areas again on Saturday night, although it may not be quite as widespread as Saturday morning. We'll of course keep you posted on any warnings/advisories that are issued.
Pleasant weather keeps going on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures that will manage to warm up even more. Highs should return to the 60s for most areas as we see more of a southerly wind flow return for the second half of the weekend.
That warmer flow will continue into the start of next week, so our threat for frost should come to an end, for at least a little while, after Sunday morning.
Stay warm, everyone!
