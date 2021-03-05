Our weather will be stuck on repeat this weekend, and while beautiful, it's going to get even better next week!
Overnight
All good for the remainder of Friday night, just cold! Skies will remain clear with just a few stray clouds possible here and there, and that lack of natural insulation will have temps dropping toward 20 degrees in most areas. Some locations north and west of the Tri-Cities and in the interior of the Thumb could dip into the upper teens, with everyone seeing a reduction in the winds to 5-10 mph out of the northwest.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday should be very similar to Friday with plenty of sunshine, mixed in with some fair weather, puffy cumulus clouds drifting by here and there.
High temperatures should still check in around average, with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Those temperatures will be joined by another day of northwesterly winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Dry weather rolls on Saturday evening into Sunday, with a chilly night expected with clear skies and a lighter wind. Lows on Saturday night may have a chance to fall into the single digits in some of our coldest locations, with teens elsewhere.
Mostly sunny skies return on Sunday, with highs remaining in the same general range around the middle to upper 30s. Winds will shift to the southwest through the course of the day, setting us up for our warm up to begin going into Monday of next week.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
