Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan! The weekend is finally here, and we hope that you're getting it off to a fantastic start. Mild temperatures, low humidity, and sunny skies will rule the weekend forecast.

Afternoon

We all started off with a lot of sunshine this morning! High pressure is settling in from the west, and that high pressure will keep conditions nice this afternoon and Sunday. We're all in the 60s, beginning to break into the 70s at this lunch hour. Highs this afternoon will be comfortable in the middle and upper 70s, a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Also expect a couple of fair weather clouds to pop-up this afternoon due to the heating of the day, but no wet weather is expected. This is great news for the collection of events happening around Mid-Michigan today. Get out there and enjoy the low humidity and sunshine!

Tonight

Mostly clear to clear skies will hold through the overnight. A few high clouds will be possible in the Thumb and south in the viewing area, but in general most will see clear skies. Lows will once again be down in the middle 50s, with upper 40s for our northern locations. A light and variable wind will also keep conditions quiet.

Sunday

High pressure will continue it's influence on Sunday with sunny skies to start, and a few fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Low humidity will remain with mild temperatures once again. Highs Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer than Saturday, reach the upper 70s near 80 for most. A light and variable wind will also be around on Sunday, making for easy weather.

Tropical Influence Mid-Week

Upon the arrival of mid-week, humidity levels and dew point temperatures will begin increasing. This is due to tropical weather remnants entering the Great Lakes region.

Currently what is Tropical Depression Fred will move into the Continental United States, bringing a surge of tropical moisture with it. Any rain chances during this time look to diurnal ("heating of the day" pop-up afternoon rain and storms), but will continue to be ironed out with time.

What is now Tropical Storm Grace is following in the wake of T.D. Fred, but is much farther out in time and distance. Much can change with the forecast for T.S. Grace, but if it follows the same or similar path, it would just be another reinforcement of tropical moisture into Mid-Michigan.

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!