Friday offered up another round of winning weather, and we've got more on the way this weekend! There's just one small speed bump we'll have to deal with.
Overnight
Another quiet, cool, and comfortable night continues overnight. Mostly clear skies will allow temps to dip to around 60 degrees by daybreak.
Saturday
Skies will start mostly sunny Saturday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the morning hours.
We do expect a little cloud cover to gradually build in by the afternoon, but some sunshine will still be around. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s once again.
While most areas stay dry, it is possible a few showers and perhaps a storm to pop up during the afternoon and through the early evening hours. The coverage of these showers and storms should be isolated.
Once we lose the heating of the day toward sunset, anything that does develop should end and we'll clear out into the overnight. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.
Sunday
Temperatures will back in the lower to middle 80s for Sunday afternoon.
We do expect to stay dry for the entire day on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny and remain mostly clear during the overnight.
