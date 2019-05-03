Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we hope it's a wonderful weekend.
It has been a very soggy and gloomy week here in Mid-Michigan. At least the weather is turning around this weekend and we will see the sunshine.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
For the overnight period we will be under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky condition.
Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Weekend Forecast
Saturday will start with clouds, but as the day goes on we can expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the 50s along Lake Huron. Temperatures inland should reach the lower 60s.
Saturday night we will work in a mostly clear sky with overnight low temperatures falling in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Saturday night into Sunday morning fog may develop in your area. With that said, plan on some reduced visibility around Mid-Michgian.
Expect sky conditions to be even brighter for the second half of the weekend and with a southwesterly wind flow returning, we should see our temperatures reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.