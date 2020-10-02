Weather Alerts
FREEZE WARNING in effect until 8:00 AM for the following counties: ALCONA, ARENAC, CLARE, GLADWIN, IOSCO, ISABELLA, OGEMAW, ROSCOMMON.
FROST ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM for the following counties: BAY, GENESEE, GRATIOT, HURON, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
Tonight
Protect your plants, and if you have veggies in your garden, pick them this evening! Cold temperatures will be taking hold again overnight, even colder than what we experienced on Thursday night. Temperatures around the Tri-Cities, Flint, Mt. Pleasant, and across the Thumb will settle into the low and mid 30s by daybreak. Areas north and west of the Tri-Cities will experience even colder lows in the 20s, leading to widespread freeze conditions.
Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight, with little wind out of the north at 3-6 mph.
Saturday
The first half of the weekend is looking like it will be the better half. Mostly cloudy skies will continue, but we'll stay dry early evening, thanks to high pressure looming closer to the region. Isolated showers will begin to creep back in from the west after 6:00 PM, meaning most of the daytime period will be dry.
The chilly conditions won't ease up, as highs will again be limited to the low 50s. That will put us about 15 degrees below average for early October.
Despite the generally cloudy skies, it will be a good day to take a drive to see the Fall colors! High color is now being reported north of Saginaw Bay, with colors at peak in the northern Mitten and across the UP.
Scattered showers will continue on Saturday night, with the cold easing up slightly. Lows will slip to the upper 30s and low 40s.
Sunday
Sunday will be a soggy day, with periodic showers throughout the day. Highs will remain chilly in the low 50s.
Stay warm, everyone!
