Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 5:00 AM Tuesday for Huron and Sanilac Counties.
Overnight
Occasional rain will continue overnight along with the possibility for a few isolated thunderstorms. This, as a sprawling and slow-moving storm system continues to build in from the Plains. Rain may be heavy at times, but no issues with flooding are expected.
Just the opposite, in fact. Tonight's rain will prove beneficial for the deficit that many areas have been running this month. Rainfall amounts will range anywhere from 0.25" to 0.75" by late Tuesday morning, providing a needed drink for our lawns and gardens.
Temperatures that cooled into the 60s with the rain's arrival will begin to warm back toward 70s degrees by morning, in response to a warm front lifting northward across the state. Breezy conditions will persist as well, with southeasterly winds at 10-25 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph at times. While the rain is not expected to cause any flooding, the winds could result in some minor flooding of shoreline areas of Huron and Sanilac Counties.
Tuesday
We can expect showers and a few t-storms to continue into the morning hours. Can expect a wet commute to work and school.
This activity will begin to wrap up into the afternoon hours with areas into the Thumb seeing the last of the wet weather.
Temperatures will be the warmest of the entire week with highs reaching back towards 80.
Winds continue to stay breezy out of the west southwest around 10-20 mph; gusting to 25-30 mph at times.
