Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend. Here's to the start of a great week!
Some isolated rain chances will present themselves into the beginning of the week.
Even better chances come into play Monday night into Tuesday.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
Clouds will continue to increase from the west into the overnight hours.
A few isolated showers have already developed north of the Bay. This type of activity will be possible overnight into Monday.
Low temperatures will be down into the mid 60s going into Monday.
Monday
The majority of your Monday is looking to stay dry with more cloud cover. An isolated shower or two will stay in the forecast throughout the day.
The bigger threat will be going into the evening and overnight hours. A cluster of some showers and t-storms will be likely; some potentially on the stronger side.
The current track of this system at the moment is looking to take a more southerly track; meaning from the Tri-Cities and areas south stand the better chance to receive some showers and storms.
Some moderate to heavy pockets of rain look likely with this system along with some flooding concerns. The good news is the latest trends are taking the heavy rain farther south along the Michigan and Ohio border.
Stay tuned for updates as this forecast is subjected to chance.
Temperatures will be reaching back into the low 80s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
