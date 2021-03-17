Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and Happy St. Patrick's Day!
It's been a chilly start to the week but it appears some warmth will make a return today for some. But as is typical in Michigan during the spring time, we'll have a wide range of conditions from place to place and that warmth won't be for everyone. In addition to that, some will have a chance for wet weather, too.
Today & Tonight
Despite the wet weather returning to the forecast today, it won't be this morning. Everyone should be able to get through the morning commute with minimal issues, beyond a bit of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, with sky cover a bit variable this morning.
As we go through the day, that's where things start to split. We'll see more cloud cover in our northern counties, with a better chance for sun the farther south you go. Areas that see the sun will see temperatures respond nicely with upper 40s to middle 50s this afternoon, while those farther north could be stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s.
That split continues when it comes to wet weather, too. Our counties to the north of the Tri-cities will see rain and snow showers develop this afternoon, with areas farther to the south having a better chance to stay dry. Those along I-69 and in the southern Thumb shouldn't have to worry about wet weather today.
The Tri-Cities and northern Thumb region will be the tricky area, where the odds are far better that you stay dry most of the day, but you're right on the cut off, so keep any outdoor plans going, but check in with the radar once in awhile.
Rainfall amounts will check in at 0.25" or less for the TV5 viewing area, so this won't be a heavy rain.
In the northern counties, we'll have to keep a close eye on how things develop. Right now we expect a cold rain with some snow mixed in, but if temperatures get cold enough, we may just see plain snow. If that's the case, some minor snowfall accumulations will be possible (around 1"). The map below shows the potential, not a guarantee, if we get cold enough.
Showers will gradually spread southward through the overnight, with a mix of cold rain and snowflakes. Outside of our northern counties, any snowfall accumulation should be minimal.
Overnight lows will settle in the 20s and 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
