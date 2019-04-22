Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It was nice to finally catch our breath from the wet weather on Easter Sunday and it looks like more of the same is on the way as we begin this week. Also, if you've been longing for the 70s to return, it appears today will be that day!
Today & Tonight
Just like Easter Sunday, we expect plenty of sunshine as we kick off the brand new workweek. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies through the day, making Monday just a bit easier.
Temperatures out the door this morning are in the 40s and 50s and with generous amounts of sun to go along with a southerly wind flow, expect these values to take a big jump into the afternoon.
We should finish in the middle 70s away from Lake Huron, with a run at 80 degrees not entirely out of the question. If anyone manages to hit that mark, it would be the first time since October 9th of last year.
Expect a dry evening around Mid-Michigan, giving you a perfect excuse to get outside tonight. 60s and 70s should remain common through sunset, which is at 8:27 PM by the way. Overnight lows settle in the 40s and 50s once again.
Showers move back in overnight, with a few rumbles of thunder also possible.
No severe weather is expected, but some of us may have some wet windshields for the morning drive.
