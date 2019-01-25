Snow showers are set to take a little breather as we head into the weekend, but the biting cold is here to stay.
Overnight
Winds will ease up overnight as high pressure spreads into the Great Lakes, but even a little bit of wind will go a long way toward sharpening the cold. Lows will settle anywhere from the low single-digits to sub-zero territory, with wind chills hovering near or below -10 at times.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over as lake effect snow showers taper off, but the frigid temperatures will keep roads slick, as road treatments will become a bit less effective. Take it easy out there, and stay alert for rapidly-changing road conditions!
Saturday
No snow showers to worry about on Saturday, but the cold's going absolutely nowhere. Partly cloudy skies for some in the morning will hand over to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. The sunshine allowed through may brighten our spirits, but it won't warm the air.
High temperatures will be held to the middle teens, and our old friend the wind will be whipping back up too. A southwesterly breeze will increase to 5-15 mph, so you can expect wind chills to again hover below zero all throughout the day.
A new clipper system skirting by the north end of Lake Huron will bring the chance for a few snow showers back in on Saturday night. Lows will stay in positive territory, but we're still looking at upper single-digits.
The already-hazardous Arctic air will take an even colder turn by the middle of next week, making any length of time outdoors even more dangerous. Keep an eye on what to prepare for in the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
