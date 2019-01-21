Looking ahead, we have another winter storm heading our way. *Winter Weather Advisories* have been issued for Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot counties starting on Tuesday. Get the full details for your area here.
We break down the snowy and chilly forecast below!
Overnight
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour wind chills
High pressure that brought the blast of Arctic air into the Great Lakes will begin to pull away to our east overnight. Clear evening skies have already allowed temperatures in many areas to drop below zero, but we'll see that level off as clouds begin to pour in from the west after midnight.
Aside from the chance of a stray flurry near daybreak, we'll hold off on the snow until late Tuesday. Lows will range anywhere from -10 in rural areas to around 0 closer to the cities.
Tuesday & Wednesday
Starting off the day, we look to just experience mostly cloudy skies as they continue to build in from the southwest. No problems look to greet us for the morning commute. Temperatures will be starting out in the single digits and low teens.
Going into the afternoon and especially the evening hours, we look to see the leading edge of the next winter storm to move into Mid-Michigan. We look to start out with everyone receiving snow. Some more of a wintry mix could be possible especially south along the I-69 corridor.
Warm air will look to start moving in from the south overnight into the morning hours on Wednesday. Lows look to drop into the low 20s.
By Wednesday morning. Snow, heavy at times, looks to stay confined to areas north of US 10. From the Tri-Cities to the Thumb, we look to experience a chance over to a wintry mix. Areas farther south from Owosso to Flint and Lapeer look to see a wintry mix changing over to just plain rain.
The system looks to depart our area by the time we get into Wednesday afternoon. A few rain and snow showers will be possible to linger into the afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy skies will last into the evening.
Highs on Wednesday will vary from the low to upper 30s. Temperatures will play a key role in the type of precipitation we look to experience. These numbers are still subjected to slightly change, but we have good confidence in snowfall accumulations at this point in the forecast.
We've provided a visual below.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
