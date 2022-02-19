Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! Last night saw a quick round of snow but more notably the wind. We stay breezy and cold through our Saturday, and although windy on Sunday, a little warm-up!
Today
Out the door this morning conditions are still windy. Some of the strongest wind gusts are between 35 to 40 mph. This is keeping wind chills sub-zero for everyone around the area. There is some sunshine coming in this morning, but clouds are expected to return at times today. Overall, not overcast but do expect to see some clouds!
Any snowfall from last night's system has come to an end, but with a northwest wind lake-effect snow showers and flurries are still possible today. As always with lake-effect, the snow bands up north and northwest see the best chances. Not much in accumulations are expected (less than 1"), but when factoring in the wind it can create some blowing snow in spots.
The strong wind gusts this morning will slow through the day, but we generally stay breezy. Wind gusts will be closer to 25 to 30 mph midday, then around 20 to 25 mph by dinner. Wind chills will also stay in the single digits for everyone through the daytime.
High temperatures reach up to around 20 degrees today, cooler than the last few days.
Tonight
Clouds see a decreasing trend overnight and any lake-effect flurries remaining will come to an end. Overall, a dry but brisk night! Lows will settle into the lower teens, but a continued breeze from the evening between 20 and 25 mph will keep wind chills in the single digits and near-zero.
Sunday
The southwest wind from the night will continue into Sunday, picking up speed during the day. Wind gusts will be back to around 40 mph during the afternoon. The southwest wind will warm up temperatures, though! Highs Sunday will reach to around 40 degrees, give-or-take a degree or two depending on whether you're inland or near the lake. We also stay dry with partly cloudy skies, more clouds coming into our northern counties through the day.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
