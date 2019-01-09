Winter's sharp bite will carry on for a bit longer as we move into the second half of the week.
Overnight
Northwesterly winds will continue to crank away overnight, blowing in at 10-20 mph and gusting as high as 30 mph at times. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s by morning will carry an even sharper bite, as wind chills plummet to the single-digits for most of the region.
On top of all that, lake effect snow showers will remain in the picture until around daybreak. Minimal accumulation is expected, but the light dusting we do pick up here and there could make for some dicey road conditions. Take it slow out there!
Thursday
Looking for a break from the cutting winds? You're going to have to wait a little longer. Be ready to layer up again on Thursday, as winds continue to lash us at 10-20 mph and highs only manage to top the mid 20s. That will again translate to wind chills in the teens and single-digits.
On a positive note, even with the lingering winds, snow showers activity will scale back quite a bit on Thursday. The winds will shift into a more northerly direction, limiting much of the snow to the far northern shores of the Mitten. The only areas that will need to remain on guard will be in the northeastern Thumb, where the shifting winds will prove more favorable to bring some lake effect flakes inland.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
