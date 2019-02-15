Good Friday afternoon! You finally made it to the end of the week and our weather has finally decided to relax for a few days.
A few areas today will receive some lake-effect snow showers. If you encounter a band, make sure to reduce your speed because visibility will drop.
More sunshine and dry conditions are on the way for the weekend.
We break down your forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Expect a few lake-effect snow showers in isolated areas today, but we don't expect anything terribly widespread. Best chances for lake-effect will be in our traditional northwest zones.
Temperatures will remain in the 20s for the rest of the afternoon. A blustery westerly wind will keep us feeling more like the single numbers and low teens most of the day with our wind chills.
Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy for most of today, but we'll see some partial clearing into the overnight period. Our winds will finally ease up, too.
Low temperatures will fall into the teens by early Saturday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
