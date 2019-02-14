Overnight
The Spring-like temperatures that many of us were treated to on Valentine's Day will fall by the wayside overnight. An area of low pressure tracking northeast across the Mackinac Straits will drag a new cold front in across the state, pulling readings back into the middle 20s by morning.
Rain and mixed precipitation from Thursday evening will take a brief break before the front's arrival, but will return with a final wave of mixed and snow showers between 3:00 and 6:00 AM. With roads already wet from melting snow and earlier precipitation, conditions will turn even more slick into the morning commute. Patchy ice is also likely as the temperatures dip below freezing.
Winds will hover between 5-15 mph for much of the night, but will begin to pick up toward daybreak. That's going to set us up for another cold, blustery end to the work week.
Friday
Remember how last Friday went? Expect the same thing this week. Biting cold and blustery conditions for the end of the work week, as we find ourselves sandwiched in between our departing disturbance and approaching high pressure.
Expect mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few lake effect snow showers throughout the day on Friday. Be prepared for more tough travel conditions, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle.
More importantly, make sure to layer up! Though temperatures will hover in the middle and upper 20s, the strong winds will have it feeling more like the single-digits. Those winds will be blasting in from the west at 20-30 mph, with gusts around 40 mph at times.
