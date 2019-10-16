Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we hope Wednesday is just as nice.
Showers returned to Mid-Michigan yesterday, but it was nice we had a chance to warm up a little bit before they arrived. They'll slow down a bit today compared to yesterday, but expect a sizable temperature change this afternoon compared to our Tuesday.
Today & Tonight
We're getting a bit of a break as we kick off the morning commute this morning, with the widespread shower activity from last night coming to an end as we get ready to head out the door.
Temperatures aren't too bad as you start today with a mix of 40s and 50s, which is no doubt a lot warmer than we've been so far this week.
With plenty of clouds around today and blustery northwesterly winds around 10-20 mph (gusting between 25-40 mph), we aren't expecting much of a warm up this afternoon. Highs should be a few degrees on either side of 50.
With those winds and continued high lake levels, lakeshore flooding is once again possible, especially in Huron and Tuscola counties on the western shorelines. Advisories have been issued from 4 PM this afternoon until 2 PM Thursday.
Don't expect the break in the showers to last very long as scattered showers will re-develop late this morning and stick around into the evening hours. These showers aren't expected to be heavy with totals generally 0.25" or less once again. Many areas will be 0.10" or less.
Showers will linger overnight in a few hours, but gradually fade toward daybreak Thursday. Overnight lows should settle in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.