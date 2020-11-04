20 degrees or more above average on Wednesday. Highs surged into the 70s in many locations, and this unseasonable warmth is going nowhere anytime soon!

Overnight

A few high clouds will begin to stray into our skies overnight, but they won't be anything to worry about. Depending on your preference, it may even be worth keeping your windows cracked, because temperatures will not be dropping a whole lot.

Lows will settle around 50 degrees in most locations, on a day when the average HIGH temperature is 51 degrees. Southwesterly winds will remain in place at 5-15 mph.

Thursday

We'll see those overnight high clouds hang around on Thursday. Just a scattering of clouds, not associated with any particular disturbance. Fortunately, since most of them will be high clouds, we won't be looking at complete blockage of the sun. Expect the sun to be more filtered at times, and get ready for another round of unseasonably warm temperatures!

Highs will climb into the mid 60s, with a WSW wind increasing again to 10-15 mph.

Stay warm, everyone!

