Fall like temperatures are set to take us through the next several days, but it's the overnight drop that has us facing the threat of frost over the next few nights.
Tonight
After mostly sunny skies and comfortably cool conditions on Thursday, the bottom will drop out on us tonight! High pressure positioned to our west will help to funnel chillier air in across the Great Lakes, with many lows set to plummet into the middle and upper 30s.
Scattered frost will be possible all across Mid-Michigan, but the threat is great in areas northwest of Saginaw Bay. Inland locations near Houghton Lake could see temperatures fall all the way to the low 30s, or even upper 20s by daybreak! If you have any sensitive outdoor plants, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside this evening before temperatures drop!
Friday & Beyond
We're keeping the weather on repeat Friday through Wednesday! High pressure will continue to make very slow progress east through the region over the next 4-5 days, keeping mostly sunny skies a daily fixture through the middle of next week! Highs will start this stretch on a cool note on Friday, with most locations limited to the upper 50s thanks to a NE wind at 10-15 mph. We'll get back to the 60s over the weekend and then, ironically enough, warm back to the 70s for the first few days of Fall beginning on Tuesday.
Frost and freeze conditions will remain a concern on Friday and Saturday night, with lows continuing to drop well into the 30s. Beyond that, lows will return to the 40s and 50s into next week.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.