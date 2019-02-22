Friday featured another round of beautiful weather, but things will be taking a tumultuous turn over the weekend.
Overnight
Clouds on the increase overnight as high pressure begins to move east of the region. Outside of that, things will be quiet with lows settling into the low 20s. Light winds for the time being as well.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy skies will greet us right out of the gates on Saturday, but the morning will remain dry. This will be the time to get your weekend errands done before things start to go downhill, ahead of a rapidly-strengthening storm system moving into the central Plains.
Scattered showers will sweep in from the southwest shortly after midday, but they won't be plain rain for everyone as first. Locations north and west of the Tri-Cities will see temperatures right around freezing when the rain arrives, causing some freezing rain to mix in through early evening. This will lead to a light glaze of ice, so you'll want to exercise extra caution if traveling in these areas.
Temperatures regionwide by Saturday evening will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s, changing everyone over to all rain. At the same time, the rain will become steadier and heavier into the overnight period as the center of the storm system moves over Lake Michigan. Along with the occasional rain, there will be the chance for a few embedded thunderstorms. Winds will also begin to increase sharply toward morning.
Sunday
If you do not need to head out on Sunday, don't. With low pressure centered over the Mackinac Straits at daybreak, we'll begin to move into the most intense phase of the storm. Scattered rain will carry us through the first half of the day, with sustained winds increasing to 30-40 mph. Wind gusts will frequently exceed 50 mph, and possibly even top 60 mph at times.
Those winds will remain in place throughout the day, shifting into the west during the afternoon as low pressure begins to depart into Ontario. Temperatures that start the day in the low and middle 40s will be thrown quickly into reverse during the afternoon. The rapid decline into the 30s and 20s will result in a quick change from morning rain back to scattered snow, which will carry through Sunday evening.
Accumulations will be very light overall, with less than 1" expected for just about all areas south of M-46. Parts of Clare, Gladwin, Ogemaw, and Roscommon Counties will pick up closer to 1"-2" of snow. The accumulations will not be the issue, but rather the blowing snow produced by the strong winds. Visibility will frequently dip to near zero, resulting in temporary white-out conditions into the first half of Sunday night.
Widespread power outages are expected on Sunday, some of which may be long-duration. Along with that, downed trees and tree limbs can be expected, along with minor structural damage. Make sure you are prepared for loss of power, and stock up on supplies ahead of the storm. If you plan on using a generator, make sure to keep it at least 25 feet from windows to prevent carbon monoxide from seeping into your home.
"Bomb" Cyclone
Finally, a little trivia note for you. you've likely been seeing the terms "bomb" cyclone or "bombogenesis" floating around in regard to this weekend storm. It is an actual meteorological term, but we won't know for sure if we're dealing with one until it is well underway.
For a cyclone to be classified as a "bomb", it must undergo rapid and extreme intensification. The central pressure of the storm must drop 24 millibars or more, in 24 hours or less.
This weekend's storm stands a chance of meeting these criteria, making it that much more formidable.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
