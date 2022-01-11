It has been a frigid few days here in Mid-Michigan, but the middle of the week is looking to offer us a small dose of slight relief.
Tonight
After some brief sunshine on Tuesday afternoon, we'll look for clouds to go back on the increase tonight. No rain or snow showers are expected overnight, as the focus remains fixed on the cold. Fortunately, we'll make a little headway against that...emphasis on "a little."
A warm front to our west will sweep across the state overnight, bringing temperatures from the teens and low 20s closer to 30 degrees by sunrise. Breezy conditions will offset this a bit, but at least milder temperatures mean milder wind chills that could have been worse!
Wednesday
Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy through the day on Wednesday. A weak system is expected to move in past lunchtime into the afternoon and early evening.
This system is expected to produce some light snow as it passes on by during the second half of the day. Any accumulations with this system are expected to be light at this time, 1" or less for most.
High temperatures should return to the low and mid 30s for the afternoon. Our winds from the west should be a touch lighter around 5-15 mph, so wind chills should be warmer than days previous in the 20s near 30.
As always, stay tuned to any forecast updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
