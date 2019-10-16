Happy Wednesday! We welcome you to the half way point of the work week.
Rain showers returned to Mid-Michigan today, plus we are dealing with windy conditions.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
We can expect mostly cloudy to completely cloudy skies this evening with rain showers. The rain will remain in a scattered fashion throughout the evening.
It is still breezy with a northwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, perhaps gusting up towards 30 mph.
With those winds and higher lake levels, Lakeshore Flood Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued for Huron and Tuscola counties.
Showers will linger, but lighten during the overnight period. We should dry out completely overnight. Low temperatures tonight should settle in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.