It was a bit of a weekend split around Mid-Michigan over the weekend, with a fresh round of snow on Saturday and a much quieter finish on Sunday with some sunshine. As we get set for the holiday week, it appears we've got a manageable travel week ahead, with just a few chances for wet weather in the next 7 days.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, temperatures aren't too far from where our average highs usually are this time of year with the upper 20s and low 30s. An enthusiastic southwesterly wind is keeping things feeling more like the upper teens and low 20s with the wind chill.
Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the day today, but some occasional breaks of sun may be possible in areas farther to the south where cloud cover may be a bit thinner. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s this afternoon, but feel more like the 20s with our stronger southwesterly wind.
That southwesterly wind will be sustained around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 to 35 miles per hour.
A cold front will be crossing the region later today, but dry weather is largely expected through the evening and overnight. Drier air behind that front should allow skies to break up a bit, which should allow lows to fall into the teens and low 20s tonight.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
