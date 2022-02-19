Good Saturday evening/night! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
Dry conditions look to carry throughout the rest of the weekend.
Although windy on Sunday, a little warm-up is in store!
Tracking several chances for wintry precipitation into next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Saturday)
A slow increase in clouds will be likely going into the later evening, but we're not expecting any precipitation for tonight.
Many stay partly cloudy into Sunday. Some may manage to go mostly cloudy.
Lows will settle into the lower teens and even some single digits.
A continued breeze from the evening from the SW around 10-15 mph will keep wind chills in the single digits and near-zero. Gusts could still peak near 25 mph.
Sunday
We expect to stay dry with partly to mostly sunny skies for the morning and afternoon! The only exception will be for a few more clouds possible coming into our northern counties through the day. (Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Alcona)
The southwest wind in play will give temperatures a boost! Highs Sunday are expected to reach back near 40 going into the afternoon.
The southwest wind from the overnight period will continue into Sunday, picking up speed during the day. Sustained winds around 15-25 mph will gust as high 40 mph.
Slow increase in clouds later in the evening and overnight. Lows Sunday night not as cold; dropping back into the 20s.
Next Week
Tuesday and Friday will be the days to monitor for next week.
Tuesday is looking like a better chance for mixed precipitation. This will likely include some periods of sleet and/or freezing rain.
Friday is looking colder and thus a better chance at just snow.
Like any wintry system, expect some chances and shifts over the next few days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
