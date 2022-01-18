Despite cloudy skies, our weather took a milder turn on Tuesday. We're into the time of year where we celebrate temperatures in the 30s, and the next few days will be a prime example of why.
Tonight
Snow showers associated with a passing clipper system will wrap up by 8:00 PM this evening, but we'll still be on the lookout for some unsettled weather overnight. Behind a warm front, temperatures will climb a few degrees above freezing and will usher in a round of light rain and snow showers after midnight. These will persist until around 6:00 AM, when a cold front begins to track across the state. Roads may be slippery through the Wednesday morning commute, so stay alert in your travels!
Winds will also be on the increase tonight. What begins as a southerly wind at 10-20 mph, will pivot toward the west by sunrise. Gusts around 30 mph are also likely, so we may see a few isolated power outages. Temperatures will dip back toward the upper 20s by morning, meaning you can already expect wind chills in the teens by the time you head out the door!
Wednesday
A continuation of isolated pockets of drizzle and light snow is possible Wednesday morning, but should wind down as the morning goes along as the "dry slot" of the system moves into the area.
Temperatures on Wednesday will start in the 30s for the early morning hours for some, but fall into the teens and 20s for the afternoon and evening.
These temperatures will feel much colder with a breezy west northwest wind around 10-20 mph with wind chills dropping into the single digits, perhaps even below zero by the later evening.
After a break in the precipitation, some lake-effect snow will redevelop in the late afternoon and evening, so there will be the possibility of some scattered snow showers, mostly in our traditional lake-effect zones farther west and in throughout the Thumb.
Overnight lows Wednesday night will settle into the single digits and low teens. Wind chills will be near if not sub zero going into Thursday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.