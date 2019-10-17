Good Thursday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half of the work week.
We are staying breezy today, and temperatures once again are running below average for this time of year.
Frost Advisories have also been issued for tonight.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, and temepratures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
With a decent wind today, wind chill values will be in the 40s. Make sure to bundle up appropriately.
Clouds will clear out overnight into Friday morning, which will lead to another possibility of frost. Gratiot county is under a Frost Advisory which will start tonight until 8AM Friday. If you have any sensitive vegetation be sure to protect it.
Low temperatures are expected to drop in the lower to middle 30s, with a few 20s possible.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
