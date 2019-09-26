Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful Thursday.
Clouds have been a bit stubborn overnight, but things will be improving quite a bit as the day goes along, giving us another beautiful day just like Tuesday. Enjoy it while it's here though, as more unsettled weather is ahead in the extended forecast.
Today & Tonight
Skies are clearing out this morning and it appears any showers have come to an end around the area, too. Temperatures should be decently comfortable this morning as well, with 50s and 60s out the door.
Despite the increasing sunshine, we will stay on the cooler side of things today compared to the last few days. Highs should reach the middle and upper 60s, right around average, with a breezy westerly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Those pleasant conditions will carry us through the evening as well, with temperatures falling through the 60s before landing into the 40s in many areas by Friday morning.
Winds should relax a bit overnight, with a light south southwesterly flow.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.