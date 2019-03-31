Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have a great week and here's to a great weekend ahead.
It just wouldn't be Spring in Michigan if we didn't have at least one more round of snow. Good news is that activity has come and gone.
At least the second half of the weekend is looking dry, but breezy.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Roads could be slick while out driving this morning. Be sure to use caution especially driving on bridges and overpasses that tend to freeze over more quickly.
Good news is the second half of the weekend looks to stay dry. A good mix of the sun and clouds will likely throughout the entire day today. We might have to watch for a early isolated lake effect snow shower early into Tuscola and Huron County. Most of the snow activity looks to end before midnight.
Temperatures behind a cold front will make it feels cooler; high temperatures will reach throughout the mid 30s. Wind chills will feel more like the 20s and teens. Winds will be staying breezy out of the northwest around 5-15 mph; gusting to 20+ mph.
Partly cloudy skies will carry into this evening and the overnight period. Lows will again drop down into the low 20s. Good news is the winds will ease up into the overnight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
