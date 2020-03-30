Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
After a soggy weekend, things will be improving over the next couple of days. While we won't be able to get rid of the shower chances completely today, it will step one in our gradual drying out process this week. We've also got some warm temperatures ahead later this week as well.
Today & Tonight
If you're up early for the morning drive, there are still a few spotty showers as of this writing at 4 AM. These aren't terribly heavy, amounting to just a nuisance on the morning drive. At the very least, you'll likely run into some wet roads still leftover from the weekend.
Shower chances for the rest of today should be fairly low with a scattered coverage. Those chances should start to diminish into the evening hours tonight and we'll dry out overnight in most areas. If there is an exception, some areas in northeast lower toward Iosco County may see some spotty drizzle late tonight.
Temperatures this morning are in the upper 30s and low 40s and should remain there through the morning drive. With plenty of clouds and a breezy northwesterly wind around 10-20 miles per hour (gusting up to 30 mph), expect highs to only rebound into the lower and middle 40s this afternoon.
Mostly cloudy skies overnight should keep lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s into Tuesday morning.
Warming Up Later This Week
While we'll be stuck in the 40s through the first half of this week, a ridge of high pressure will start moving in toward the middle of this week and stick around through Friday.
This will allow warm air to filter back in on Thursday, bringing the 50s back to Mid-Michigan. Once those 50s return, it looks like they'll be sticking around through the weekend.
In addition to the warm temperatures, that ridge should bring quiet weather conditions to close out the workweek and bring some sun back into the picture. Right now, Thursday looks absolutely gorgeous with plenty of sun and the 50s, with Friday not looking too bad either.
This pattern resembles an Omega Block, with an area of lower pressure on each side of a high pressure ridge. With the way the air flows in this pattern, it looks like the greek letter omega, which gives us the name. This pattern usually slows the progress of the jet stream down a bit, so we'll likely see quiet weather until Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
